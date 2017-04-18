Quick Strikes: Anton Stralman to play for Sweden at IIHF World Championship
It looks like the SweDefense will be reunited at this year's IIHF World Championship as Anton Stralman joins Victor Hedman on Sweden's roster. [ Swedish Ice Hockey Association , article in Swedish ] Vinik continues his quest to be one of the most powerful residents of Tampa.
