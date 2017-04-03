NHL Ices Olympics, Says No to 2018 Games in South Korea

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat , of Czech Republic, is congratulated on his goal by teammates, including Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov , of Russia, as Dallas Stars' Gemel Smith reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game, April 2, 2017. The NHL announced Monday that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its stars can chase gold for their home countries.

