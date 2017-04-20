NHL 2017 Draft Lottery Results: Tampa Bay Lightning will pick 14th
The Tampa Bay Lightning will officially be picking 14th in this summer's NHL draft. It would have taken some incredible luck for the Lightning to land one of the top three picks and as expected, that didn't happen.
