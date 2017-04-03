NHL 18 Wishlist
As a huge NHL video game series fan, I have loved watching the progression of EA Sports' craft to make the video game even more realistic than in previous editions. Ever since I started playing ice hockey, I got just as easily hooked on the video game, purchasing NHL 04. Having bought every new edition more or less right after it has come out, I have always been keen to notice the subtle changes that EA Sports implements and the ones it seems to purposefully leave out to entice consumers to purchase the next version.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC