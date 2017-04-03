Nations turn to Plan B for hockey at Olympics with no NHL

In this March 14, 2013, file photo, New York Islanders center Keith Aucoin controls the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Matt Carle during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Tampa, Fla. The morning after the NHL announced it wasn't going to the 2018 Olympics, some Americans playing in Europe started wondering if they should keep their schedules open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.