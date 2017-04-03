Matt Taormina voted winner of the AHL...

Matt Taormina voted winner of the AHL's Eddie Shore Award

Although we've already spent a lot of time here at Raw Charge lauding Matt Taormina's efforts, it often feels like he doesn't get the recognition he deserves outside of Syracuse. Yesterday he got recognized in a larger way by the league he plays in, and we couldn't have been more thrilled for him.

