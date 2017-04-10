Lightning's dashed playoff hopes got you down? Try these postseason story lines
Lightning wing Alex Killorn said the sting will really sink in when the playoffs open Wednesday night and he's watching it on television. That likely also holds true for Tampa Bay fans, who have grown accustomed to thrilling and tantalizingly fun postseason runs the past two springs.
