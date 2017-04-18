Lightning's Alex Killorn, Brayden Point to play for Canada at worlds
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn celebrates his goal after Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser tap the puck passed his goalie Petr Mrazek into his own net to score a goal for Killorn on a Bolts power play during second period action at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Thursday evening . Lightning wing Alex Killorn and center Brayden Point on Wednesday were named to Canada's roster for next month's World Championship in France and Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC