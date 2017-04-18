Lightning's Alex Killorn, Brayden Point to play for Canada at worlds

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn celebrates his goal after Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser tap the puck passed his goalie Petr Mrazek into his own net to score a goal for Killorn on a Bolts power play during second period action at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Thursday evening . Lightning wing Alex Killorn and center Brayden Point on Wednesday were named to Canada's roster for next month's World Championship in France and Germany.

