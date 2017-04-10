Lightning not making excuses for missing playoffs
There's really no way to sugarcoat the disappointment of failing to make the playoffs, so the Tampa Bay Lightning aren't trying. While coach Jon Cooper and general manager Steve Yzerman appreciate a late surge that nearly salvaged the season, they're hardly content with merely flirting with the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
