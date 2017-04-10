Lightning not making excuses for miss...

Lightning not making excuses for missing playoffs

There's really no way to sugarcoat the disappointment of failing to make the playoffs, so the Tampa Bay Lightning aren't trying. While coach Jon Cooper and general manager Steve Yzerman appreciate a late surge that nearly salvaged the season, they're hardly content with merely flirting with the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

