Kucherov headlines NHL's three stars for March; Leafs' Nylander top rookie
Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane were named the NHL's three stars for the month of March on Saturday. Kucherov led the NHL with 12 goals and 10 assists in 14 games, and also led the league with six power-play goals, to power the Lightning to a 10-4-1 March.
