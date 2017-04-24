Kalamazoo Wings Win 4-3 to Force Game 7 against Toledo
In a series that many thought would be over after four games, the Kalamazoo Wings have found a way to keep playing. A 4-3 win over Toledo on Sunday afternoon means they will hang around to play at least one more.
