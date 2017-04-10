Kalamazoo Wings end regular season with win
Looking to avenge a 7-2 defeat on Friday night, the Kalamazoo Wings took on the Wheeling Nailers in the final regular season game of the season. It was Fan Appreciation Night at the Wings Event Center and the fans were treated to a 5-2 win to end the season.
