Kalamazoo Wings Captain Ben Wilson Suspended Indefinitely
On Monday, the ECHL announced that Kalamazoo Wings captain Ben Wilson would be suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount for his repeated cross checks of Toledo defender Simon Denis. Wilson was assessed a five-minute roughing, a five-minute cross-checking and a game misconduct for his actions which gained nationwide attention .
