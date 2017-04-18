Kalamazoo Erupts for Eight Goals in Win over Toledo
With the chance to return to Toledo tied at two games a piece in their best of seven series, the Kalamazoo Wings withstood a late rally by the Walleye to win 8-5 on home ice. For the second night in a row, the K- Wings sealed the game with an empty net goal that brought hats flying onto the ice from the hometown fans.
