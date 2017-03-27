Jon Cooper: No chemistry concerns whe...

Jon Cooper: No chemistry concerns when Lightning's best players ready to return

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Coach Jon Cooper began his post-morning-skate news conference Saturday by going through the list of Lightning players not available for that night's game against the visiting Canadiens. Later in the session, Cooper was asked whether that given the play of the young players who have stepped in from AHL Syracuse to help fuel the Lightning's late-season playoff push, is it possible that the return of Stamkos, who hasn't played since Nov. 15 because of knee surgery, or Johnson, who has missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, could upset the current chemistry in the dressing room? "For me, in the end, I want the best players in, and when those guys are healthy and ready to go, they're going back in," Cooper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

