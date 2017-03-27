Jon Cooper: No chemistry concerns when Lightning's best players ready to return
Coach Jon Cooper began his post-morning-skate news conference Saturday by going through the list of Lightning players not available for that night's game against the visiting Canadiens. Later in the session, Cooper was asked whether that given the play of the young players who have stepped in from AHL Syracuse to help fuel the Lightning's late-season playoff push, is it possible that the return of Stamkos, who hasn't played since Nov. 15 because of knee surgery, or Johnson, who has missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, could upset the current chemistry in the dressing room? "For me, in the end, I want the best players in, and when those guys are healthy and ready to go, they're going back in," Cooper said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC