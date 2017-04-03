Erne, Palat lead Lightning past Stars...

Erne, Palat lead Lightning past Stars 6-3

Adam Erne scored twice and Ondrej Palat added a power-play goal and two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Sunday night. Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, and Braydon Coburn and Anton Stralman also had goals for Tampa Bay.

