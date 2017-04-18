Crunch offense sputters in game 1 los...

Crunch offense sputters in game 1 loss to St. John's

With a lineup as talented as the one the Syracuse Crunch boasts at the moment, it was only a matter of time before IceCaps goaltender Charlie Lindgren was peppered with shots. The bad news for Syracuse is that by the time they started controlling play, the IceCaps already had a two-goal lead and their rookie netminder refused to let that lead dissipate.

