Cooper to coach Team Canada at worlds
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will lead Team Canada at the world hockey championship in Paris next month. "Canada has tremendous depth in both its player and coaching pool, and we are fortunate to welcome a blend of experience and new faces to our program for this year's IIHF world championship," said Hockey Canada president Tom Renney.
