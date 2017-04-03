Bruins Notebook: Brad Marchand get su...

Bruins Notebook: Brad Marchand get suspension, but will return for start of playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Brad Marchand will not miss any playoff games, but the NHL Department of Player Safety's ruling yesterday made sure that the Bruins left winger's quest for 40 goals is stopped at 39. The league whacked Marchand with a two-game suspension for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin in the B's 4-0 victory on Tuesday night. While Marchand will be available for the postseason, his untimely transgression could have an effect on what opponent the B's see in the first round - Toronto, Ottawa or the very unpalatable draw of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC