Bruins Notebook: Brad Marchand get suspension, but will return for start of playoffs
Brad Marchand will not miss any playoff games, but the NHL Department of Player Safety's ruling yesterday made sure that the Bruins left winger's quest for 40 goals is stopped at 39. The league whacked Marchand with a two-game suspension for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin in the B's 4-0 victory on Tuesday night. While Marchand will be available for the postseason, his untimely transgression could have an effect on what opponent the B's see in the first round - Toronto, Ottawa or the very unpalatable draw of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC