Brian Boyle good to go as Leafs try to clinch playoff spot
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have their trusted fourth line centre in the lineup as they try to clinch their first playoff berth since 2013. Brian Boyle left the Leafs 4-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday night with an upper body injury, but declared himself ready to face the Tampa Bay Lightning - his former team - on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC