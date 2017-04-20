Brian Boyle good to go as Leafs try t...

Brian Boyle good to go as Leafs try to clinch playoff spot

12 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have their trusted fourth line centre in the lineup as they try to clinch their first playoff berth since 2013. Brian Boyle left the Leafs 4-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday night with an upper body injury, but declared himself ready to face the Tampa Bay Lightning - his former team - on Thursday evening.

