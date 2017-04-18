Brett Connolly and the Disaster that ...

Brett Connolly and the Disaster that was the First Round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Raw Charge

After selecting first and second overall in consecutive drafts in 2008 and 2009, the Lightning were behooved with the sixth overall selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. After selecting two cornerstone, franchise-altering players in Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, the Bolts looked to solidify their core with the sixth overall choice in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC