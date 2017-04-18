Brett Connolly and the Disaster that was the First Round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft
After selecting first and second overall in consecutive drafts in 2008 and 2009, the Lightning were behooved with the sixth overall selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. After selecting two cornerstone, franchise-altering players in Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, the Bolts looked to solidify their core with the sixth overall choice in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC