Boston Bruins injuries: David Krejci ruled a late scratch in Game 1 against Senators

Boston Bruins center David Krejci passes the puck as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Boston received a major blow minutes before Game 1 against Ottawa got underway Wednesday, as center David Krejci was ruled as a late scratch after participating in warmups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.