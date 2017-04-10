Boston Bruins injuries: David Krejci ruled a late scratch in Game 1 against Senators
Boston Bruins center David Krejci passes the puck as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Boston received a major blow minutes before Game 1 against Ottawa got underway Wednesday, as center David Krejci was ruled as a late scratch after participating in warmups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC