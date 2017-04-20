Bob McKenzie says there was a deal to...

Bob McKenzie says there was a deal to trade Drouin for Shattenkirk

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

The TSN Hockey Bobcast is a biweekly podcast hosted by Bob McKenzie. In this week's episode, McKenzie discusses the Tampa Bay Lightning salary cap situation, pending Restricted Free Agents , and the possibility of trading Jonathan Drouin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC