Barracuda hope a deep playoff run put...

Barracuda hope a deep playoff run puts their young talent on a 'fast track' to Sharks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

As the Sharks veteran core ages, a new crop of talent is bubbling up through the pipeline, and the organization is hoping that a deep run by the Barracuda in this spring's Calder Cup playoffs will help put the next generation on a "fast track" to the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets improved by 32 points this season, landing a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs, just one year after its AHL franchise, the Cleveland Monsters won the Calder Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC