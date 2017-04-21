Barracuda hope a deep playoff run puts their young talent on a 'fast track' to Sharks

As the Sharks veteran core ages, a new crop of talent is bubbling up through the pipeline, and the organization is hoping that a deep run by the Barracuda in this spring's Calder Cup playoffs will help put the next generation on a "fast track" to the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets improved by 32 points this season, landing a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs, just one year after its AHL franchise, the Cleveland Monsters won the Calder Cup.

