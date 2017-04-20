2017 NHL Draft preview: Lightning wil...

2017 NHL Draft preview: Lightning will look to the OHL on draft day

Since taking over as General Manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010, Steve Yzerman has shown a fondness for drafting players out of the Ontario Hockey League - especially with his early picks. In the seven drafts under Yzerman, the Bolts have selected 16 OHLers, including 11 in the first three rounds of the draft.

