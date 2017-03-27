Tye McGinn hits 250 career AHL games

There are quite a few players on the Syracuse Crunch roster with approaching career milestones. In celebration of those milestones, Raw Charge has asked our new graphics artist, RxlandS, to pair with Crunch photographer Scott Thomas so that we can give proper recognition to those in Syracuse.

