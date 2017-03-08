Tampa Bay Lightning recall Matthew Peca from Syracuse Crunch
The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled center Matthew Peca from the Syracuse Crunch. The Lightning lost three centers, Tyler Johnson, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Cedric Paquette, to lower body injuries during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.
