Tampa Bay Lightning ink Saskatoon Blades defenceman Libor Hajek
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Saskatoon Blades Libor Hajek, 19, to a three-year, two-way entry level contract. Hajek is travelling Tuesday to join the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate and could be in the Syracuse Crunch lineup as early as Friday.
