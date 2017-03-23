Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Update: Steven Stamkos Returns To Full Practice

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has finally made his return to practice with the team in a regular jersey, making yet another stride towards making his return to the ice. If there is any one thing a fan could pinpoint as the biggest detriment to the Tampa Bay Lightning 's season, there is no doubt in our minds the answer would be the insane amount of injuries the team has been forced to deal with thus far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.