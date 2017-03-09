Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report: Cedric Paquette Leaves Game With Leg Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette was forced to leave the game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild after suffering a Lower-Body Injury. The Tampa Bay Lightning just can't seem to win for losing tonight against the Minnesota Wild when it comes to injuries.
