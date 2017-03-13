Slumping Florida Panthers will be wit...

Slumping Florida Panthers will be without Aaron Ekblad due to concussion

13 hrs ago

Aaron Ekblad will be out of the Florida Panthers lineup for at least the next week after suffering a concussion during Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coach Tom Rowe said both Ekblad and center Denis Malgin will be out seven to 10 days after both suffered concussions on separate hits during the early goings of Saturday's second period.

