Quick Strikes: Sliding Caps come to Tampa
The Capitals come into town tonight having lost five of their last six and three straight on the road. [ NHL.com ] Already without Tyler Johnson, Vladislav Namestnikov and Cedric Paquette, the Lightning may potentially also be without Ondrej Palat and Jake Dotchin.
