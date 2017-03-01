Point, Kucherov score in SO, lead Lightning past Sabres 2-1

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner reaches for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March. 4, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner reaches for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.