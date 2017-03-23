Peter Budaj gets start in must-win ga...

Peter Budaj gets start in must-win game vs Boston

7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

With the Lightning's playoff chances on the line in a must-win game against Boston, veteran backup Peter Budaj gets the start in net. Budaj, 34, has made just two starts with Tampa Bay since getting acquired from the Kings in the Ben Bishop trade Feb. 27. But he's been good in both, including making 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Rangers 10 days ago.

