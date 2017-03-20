Patchwork Lightning team faces must-win game Tuesday vs. Arizona

A glance around the Lightning dressing room after Monday's practice showed five players who opened the season at AHL Syracuse, a back-up goalie who won 27 games this season with the Kings and a fourth line center who began the year with high expectations for the Panthers. Yep. Just how they drew it up when the Lightning opened Oct. 13 against Detroit with its sights set on hoisting the Stanley Cup.

