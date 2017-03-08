Nikita Kucherov scores twice, Lightni...

Nikita Kucherov scores twice, Lightning beat Wild 4-1

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night. Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC