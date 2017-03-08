Nikita Kucherov scores twice, Lightning beat Wild 4-1
Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night. Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games.
