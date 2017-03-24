Nikita Kucherov is playing like an MVP: Is he the MVP?
NHL analyst Nick Kypreos went on a Canadian Sportsnet radio show recently and dropped a bombshell that likely stoked fans in Pittsburgh and Edmonton. That wasn't a slight against Penguins' Sidney Crosby or the Oilers' Connor McDavid, widely considered the league's top two stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC