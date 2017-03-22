Lightning's Jon Cooper: No moral victories in this season
Coach Jon Cooper, watching the action against the Coyotes, says there will be no solace in a late-season run if the Lightning misses the playoffs. A four-point separation in the standings doesn't seem that daunting, except when 10 games remain in the season and that is the ground you have to make up to reach the playoffs.
