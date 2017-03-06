Lightning trade Filppula to Flyers fo...

Lightning trade Filppula to Flyers for Streit, flip to Pens

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired center Valtteri Filppula and draft picks from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Mark Streit, who was then sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning sent Streit to the Penguins for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Chicago, IL

