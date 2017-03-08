Lightning Should Be Looking at Finishing Third in the Atlantic vs the Wildcard

While I know it would be great to make the playoffs in any fashion and beggars can't be choosers, I think the Lightning really needs to look to finish 3rd in the Atlantic for a few reasons: 1. While they're 7 back of Boston after the Bruins' win over Philly today, the Lightning have 2 games in hand. Regardless of which spot they're looking to get, they have to win those 2 games in hand and if they do, they're only 3 behind Boston, whereas they're 4 behind the Islanders right now having played the same # of games as New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.