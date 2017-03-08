Lightning needs more scorers to step up
Tyler Johnson has scored two goals in his past four games and won a franchise-record 22 faceoffs Monday against the Rangers. The Lightning enters tonight's game against the Wild desperate for points in its playoff push.
