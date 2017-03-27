Lightning leading scorer Nikita Kucherov (ill) out vs. Red Wings
Tampa Bay had to play a man short against the Red Wings on Thursday night because leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was sick and didn't play. Because the Lightning had only six healthy defensemen with injured Jason Garrison out, it couldn't go with a seven defensemen-11 forward lineup.
