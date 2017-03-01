Lightning keep dealing, send Filppula...

Lightning keep dealing, send Filppula to Flyers for Mark Streit

Read more: MSNBC

With the Tampa Bay Lightning mired in a disappointing season, general manager Steve Yzerman has spent the past couple of days selling off his upcoming free agents, including Ben Bishop to Los Angeles and Brian Boyle to Toronto . That is when the Lightning sent forward Valtteri Filppula , a 2017 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2017 seventh-round pick, to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Mark Streit .

