Lightning journal: Tyler Johnson not close to returning

While Stamkos continues to skate with the Lightning in hopes of coming back from mid-November knee surgery, Johnson still doesn't appear close to returning from a lower-body injury suffered March 9. Johnson hasn't even been skating on his own. Asked Friday if the center would return in the final eight games of the regular season after that night's 2-1 overtime win against the Red Wings, coach Jon Cooper said, "I don't know."

