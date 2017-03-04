Lightning GM Steve Yzerman prepares for Round 2 of hard decisions

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman scratches his head as he speaks to the media about recent trades during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning, over the past few days, have traded goaltender Ben Bishop to the Los Angeles Kings, forward Brian Boyle to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and forward Valtteri Filppula to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.