Lightning at Sabres recap: Bolts bounce back for shootout win
After a rough loss in Pittsburgh on Friday night, the Lightning traveled to Buffalo to take on a Sabres team that was only a point behind them in the race for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. In a hard-fought game the Lightning emerged with the extra point as they beat Buffalo 2-1 in a shootout.
