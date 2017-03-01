Lightning at Sabres recap: Bolts boun...

Lightning at Sabres recap: Bolts bounce back for shootout win

After a rough loss in Pittsburgh on Friday night, the Lightning traveled to Buffalo to take on a Sabres team that was only a point behind them in the race for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. In a hard-fought game the Lightning emerged with the extra point as they beat Buffalo 2-1 in a shootout.

