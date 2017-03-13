Leafs go fishing, catch playoff spot in Lightning blowout
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen makes a diving save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov during the second period of Thursday's 5-0 Toronto win. Morgan Rielly and Matt Martin scored 15 seconds apart during Toronto's four-goal second period, Frederik Andersen made 33 saves and the Maple Leafs moved into the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 on Thursday night.
