Kucherov scores 3, Lightning beat Bruins 6-3
Nikita Kucherov had his third career hat trick to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins, snapping the Lightning's three-game losing streak Kucherov scores 3, Lightning beat Bruins 6-3 Nikita Kucherov had his third career hat trick to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins, snapping the Lightning's three-game losing streak Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mWPr02 Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller battles Tampa Bay Lightning's Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, March 23, 2107.
