Kucherov scores 3, Lightning beat Bruins 6-3
Kucherov had his third career hat trick to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory over Boston on Thursday night, snapping the Lightning's three-game losing streak and helping them pull three points behind the Bruins for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. "It's huge," Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin said.
