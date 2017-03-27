Johnson, Garrison out for Monday's game vs. Blackhawks
Cedric Paquette skated this morning without the red no-contact jersey, a sign that he may return Monday when the Lightning play host to the Blackhawks. Jason Garrison and Tyler Johnson did not practice and, obviously, will not play.
